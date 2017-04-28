Portland couple brings grim culinary web series 'Last Meal' to life

Two Portland restaurant moguls are cooking up a grim new project. Jessica and Aaron Grimmer, the couple behind hotspots Barlow and The Picnic House, are starring in a web series called “Last Meal.”

The show follows the story of the son of the recently retired Grim Reaper.

It is time for the son to take over the family business, but instead of killing people he invites them to a dinner party for their last meal.

You can watch all six episodes online at Vimeo.com/LastMealSeries.

