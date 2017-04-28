Portland couple brings grim culinary web series 'Last Meal' to l - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Portland couple brings grim culinary web series 'Last Meal' to life

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) -

Two Portland restaurant moguls are cooking up a grim new project. Jessica and Aaron Grimmer, the couple behind hotspots Barlow and The Picnic House, are starring in a web series called “Last Meal.”

The show follows the story of the son of the recently retired Grim Reaper.

It is time for the son to take over the family business, but instead of killing people he invites them to a dinner party for their last meal.

You can watch all six episodes online at Vimeo.com/LastMealSeries

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.