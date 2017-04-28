Portland police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting PCC student

A 54-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for sexually assaulting a Portland college student late last year.

Portland police launched an investigation Nov. 1, 2016, when a female student attending the PCC Cascade Campus at 705 North Killingsworth Street reported she was forcibly touched in a sexual manner at the school’s library.

Detectives used a surveillance video of the suspect to track down Kevin Lavan Taylor. The investigation indicated there could be more victims who were sexually assaulted by Taylor.

He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a charge of sex abuse in the third degree.

Anyone who may have been victimized by Taylor or has any information to add to this case is encouraged to contact Detective Mike Bledsoe by calling him at 503-823-0400 or emailing him at michael.bledsoe@portlandoregon.gov.



The Portland Police Bureau works with several government agencies and community groups that provide access to sexual assault victim advocacy services. The bureau also provides free self-defense classes and personal safety workshops in the Portland area with its WomenStrength Program.

