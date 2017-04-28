Deputies investigating suspicious death of Linn Co. man

A 63-year-old man died Thursday night in Brownsville after deputies responded to a disturbance call.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office 911 Center received a call at 9:46 p.m. reporting a disturbance in the 36000 block of Mountain Home Drive.

According to the caller, a man at the location appeared to be on drugs and was out of control. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Gregory Scotts Sims, 54, laying on top of the reported out of control man.

The man underneath Sims was identified as 63-year-old Robert Grant Kline. Both Sims and Kline were determined to residents of the Mountain Home Drive property.

When Sims got off Kline, deputies found Kline was unconscious with no pulse. An ambulance was immediately called and deputies performed CPR on Kline before both the Brownsville Fire Department and Lebanon Fire Department arrived.

But when the firefighters responded to the scene, Kline was deemed deceased.

Kline’s death is now being investigated by the Linn County Sheriff's Office along with the assistance of the Linn County Major Crimes Team.

Currently no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

