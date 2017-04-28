Deputies searching for missing Sweet Home man

Daniel Oberg and dog he may be traveling with. (Courtesy: Lane County Sheriff's Office)

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 28-year-old missing man from Sweet Home.

Deputies said Daniel Oberg was last heard from on April 23 when he told his family he was going camping with a friend.

Later that morning, Oberg’s car was found abandoned in the Marcola area, according to LCSO.

His family reported him missing on Tuesday when he did not return home.

Deputies said Oberg may have been traveling with one or two other men. A white pit bull and a brown younger dog may be with him as well.

Oberg is described as a white man, six feet tall, weighing about 160 pounds with medium length brown hair and a short beard.

Deputies said he has been known to visit the Quartzville Recreation Corridor in Linn County frequently.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lane County deputies at 541-682-4141.

