Josephine Co. man arrested for allegedly having sex with minor

A 23-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday on several sex charges for allegedly having sexual contact with a teen three years ago.

Oregon State Police detectives contacted Welsey Allen Healer, of Josephine County who had a felony warrant out for his arrest, in Jackson County.

In 2014, Healer was suspected of having sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl. When the girl disclosed the contact, Healer moved out of Josephine County.

Two years later, Healer moved back to area and was interviewed by detectives. His case was presented to a Josephine County Grand Jury on April 18t and Healer was indicted for first degree sex abuse, second degree rape and first degree sodomy.

Healer was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail Thursday.

