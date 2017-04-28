Portland police arrest two men accused of sex trafficking, rescue juvenile victim

Two men were arrested in southeast Portland Thursday for the alleged sexual trafficking of a teenage girl.

The Portland Police Bureau's Sex Trafficking Unit, in partnership with the Beaverton Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Child Exploitation Task Force, took 22-year-old Tre Quane Jenkins and 20-year-old Antonio Jaray Moore into custody.

The pair was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a charge of compelling prostitution.

Police also reunited a 16-year-old female victim with her family Thursday.

Several weeks ago, police launched an investigation into this sex trafficking case. During the investigation, officers located the teenage victim at a home in the 8500 block of Southeast Steele Street before safely removing her from the residence Thursday.

Three people, including Jenkins and Moore, remained inside the home and refused to come out to officers. After about 10 minutes, all three exited the home and were taken into custody. Jenkins and Moore were booked into jail while the third person was released from the scene. Police also seized a firearm during the investigation.

This investigation is ongoing and officers encourage anyone with information about the case to contact them.

The Portland Police Bureau says it is committed to deterring prostitution and sex trafficking in conjunction with other law enforcement groups.

If anyone knows or thinks someone could be involved in trafficking or is being exploited, police would like them to contact the Portland Police Bureau's Sex Trafficking Unit at 503-255-0118 or the Sexual Assault Resource Center hotline 1-800-640-5311.

Portland police also work with community organizations like Lifeworks NW to help sex trafficking victims.

For national resources, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children can be reached at 1-800-843-5678 or via the Cyber Tipline.

