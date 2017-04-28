Affidavit: Man threatened to kill woman in NE Portland, yelled 'America deserves better'

A man jumped on the hood and roof of a woman's car in northeast Portland, threatened to kill her and called her a "dirty Mexican," according to court documents.

Joseph Leineweber, 35, is facing charges of menacing, intimidation and criminal mischief.

Police responded to Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Northeast Oregon Street at 7:46 p.m. Tuesday.

Court documents state a woman, who was shaking and crying, told officers she had just finished work, got into her car and noticed a red SUV parked behind her that slowly crept up to her car.

The driver of the SUV walked in front of her car and began taking photos of her and her license plate, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states the man yelled, "America deserves better," and proceeded to jump on the woman's car before going back to his SUV, grabbing a glass bottle and then hitting the woman's window with the bottle.

A probable cause affidavit states the man yelled, "I'm gonna (expletive) kill you, you dirty Mexican."

An employee of a nearby business corroborated most of the woman's story, according to court documents, and he provided the suspect's license plate number to police.

The vehicle is registered to Leineweber.

The woman identified Leineweber from a photo lineup and he was arrested Wednesday when he appeared in court for an arraignment on a separate harassment charge. The other case occurred one hour after the incident with the woman, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Court documents state the other harassment case involved a neighborhood pastor.

Police said damage to the woman's car appeared to be greater than $1,000 and the bottle allegedly used in the incident was recovered at the scene.

