Fire destroys barn, RV in Scappoose

A fire destroyed a barn and RV in Scappoose.

Scappoose Fire District crews responded to a report of a burning barn at 6:24 a.m. Friday.

The barn was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at the scene.

The barn had a lean-to attached that housed an RV. The RV was also on fire.

Firefighters had to bring multiple water tenders to supply a steady stream of water to battle the fire.

No people or animals were in the barn and there were no reports of injuries. No other nearby structures were threatened by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Columbia River Fire and Rescue and the Columbia County Sheriff's Office also assisted at the scene.

