Construction worker critically injured in second-story fall from - KPTV - FOX 12

Construction worker critically injured in second-story fall from Ridgefield house

Posted: Updated:
Photo: Clark County Fire & Rescue Photo: Clark County Fire & Rescue
RIDGEFIELD, WA (KPTV) -

A construction worker was critically injured in a second-story fall from a Ridgefield home Friday morning.

Emergency crews responded to North 35th Avenue and Pioneer Canyon Drive at around 8:45 a.m.

Firefighters said a 50-year-old man working on the home was critically injured in the fall.

His co-workers provided aid until first responders arrived at the scene.

He was flown to a Vancouver hospital.

The man's name has not been released. No details were released about what led to the fall.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.