Construction worker critically injured in second-story fall from Ridgefield house

A construction worker was critically injured in a second-story fall from a Ridgefield home Friday morning.

Emergency crews responded to North 35th Avenue and Pioneer Canyon Drive at around 8:45 a.m.

Firefighters said a 50-year-old man working on the home was critically injured in the fall.

His co-workers provided aid until first responders arrived at the scene.

He was flown to a Vancouver hospital.

The man's name has not been released. No details were released about what led to the fall.

