Sheriff: Man's body found in Brush Prairie shed, death believed to be a homicide

A man's body was found in a Brush Prairie shed and detectives believe the case is a homicide.

Deputies responded to the 15200 block of Northeast 172nd Avenue on Thursday.

They arrived and located the body of a white man in his 30s. Deputies suspected he had been killed and notified Clark County Major Crimes detectives.

On Friday, deputies said it was determined the man did not live on the property and his death appears to be a homicide.

The man's body was turned over to the Clark County Medical Examiner's Office.

No details were released about a possible cause of death or potential suspects in the case.

Neighbors have no idea what to make of the homicide in Brush Prairie. Man's body was found dead in this shed - @ClarkCoSheriff @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/1Df5PgRnnx — Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) April 29, 2017

Neighbors said they’re confused and upset. Many said they’re not getting any information from deputies, even though a murder happened feet away from their doorstep.

"You can tell there’s just a tension in the air,” Sarah Jenkins, who lives feet away from the crime scene, said. “Cops rolled up to the neighbor’s house, there were so many of them they couldn’t fit in the driveway. The cops haven’t come or asked the neighbors any questions or alerted us about the fact that there was possibly a homicide."

The Clark County Sheriff's Office reported that detectives will be working through the weekend on this case and hope to have more information to release Monday.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.