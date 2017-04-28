Missing 25-year-old Portland woman returns home - KPTV - FOX 12

Missing 25-year-old Portland woman returns home

Posted:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Portland police say a 25-year-old woman reported missing Friday afternoon has returned home.

Danielle Brandon had been last seen Thursday night.

Police say there was a concern for her well-being due to a possible mental health crisis.

Just before 8:15 p.n. the Portland Police Bureau reported that the woman was home safe.

