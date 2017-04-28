Reward offered in Biketown vandalism cases; group claims responsibility

Police are asking for the public's help solving a rash of vandalism cases involving the Biketown bike-sharing program and identifying the group that is claiming responsibility for the crimes.

The vandalism occurred between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. April 4 at Biketown kiosks throughout the city of Portland.

More than 200 bicycles were damaged by the vandals. Tires were slashed and seats and spokes were cut on the bikes.

Vandals painted graffiti on the control screens of bikes, as well as on the informational panels at stations and the screens of electronic kiosks used to check out the bikes.

A group calling themselves "Rose City Saboteurs" posted fliers at several of the vandalized locations indicating responsibility for the damage.

Surveillance images showed a light silver or blue Subaru carrying three suspects in the area of 7th Avenue and East Burnside at the time the vandalism occurred. The suspects appear to be white men wearing dark clothing, according to police.

Surveillance images and video were released by detectives Friday.

Any information about the suspects or the "Rose City Saboteurs" can be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Biketown is a bike-sharing system that launched last July. The Portland Bureau of Transportation said Biketown has grown to more than 2,700 annual members and has been used by more than 45,000 people who have taken nearly 190,000 trips totaling 375,000 miles.

