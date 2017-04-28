Coroner confirms body found in car in Chehalis was missing Camas teen

The Lewis County Coroner's Office has confirmed that a body found in a car parked in Chehalis was missing Camas teen Cole Burbank.

Burbank's body was found in his 2010 black Honda Accord in a shopping center parking lot last Friday evening.

Friends, family and law enforcement had been searching for the 16-year-old boy after he was last seen at Camas High School or Clark College, where he attended classes, on April 13.

Police did not immediately identify the body after it was discovered in Burbank's car, stating only it was a "young, adult male."

The Lewis County Coroner's Office reported a dental comparison positively identified the body as Burbank.

His cause of death is pending toxicology results.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.