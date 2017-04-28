Portland family says they're being harassed, threatened because of race

The homeowner said a second incident occurred when her car window was smashed when the vehicle was parked in the driveway and an improvised explosive was left inside. (KPTV)

A note left inside a vehicle after the windows were broken out threatened that “ICE” would see the Hispanic family soon. (KPTV)

A Portland homeowner said a neighbor’s car left in front of her house had windows broken and a threatening note left inside. (KPTV)

A Portland family said they’re being targeted because of their race after vandals hit their home not once, but twice.

The family told FOX 12 their usually quiet Northeast Concordia neighborhood has recently been hit with hate.

“I really don’t understand where this would be coming from,” the homeowner, who wished to remain anonymous due to fear of further escalation, said.

The homeowner is Hispanic and said her family was the target. She told FOX 12 someone busted out the windows of a neighbor’s car that happened to be parked outside of her home, adding that a nasty note referencing Trump and Immigrations and Customs Enforcement was left inside.

“We thought maybe it was a fluke or something,” she said

Then a few days later, she said both the cars in her driveway were hit. She said one of the cars had a smashed window, and police said the other had a small improvised explosive inside.

“I have my grand-babies that come by all the time and that worries me,” she said. “I still have younger daughter at home, too.”

According to the Portland Police Bureau, the bomb squad had to come out, along with fire arson investigators, to make sure everything was safe. Police said they don’t have a suspect and are still investigating.

“It’s scary and it really bothers me,” she explained. “Because, you know, we are productive members of society so I don’t understand what’s behind it.”

The homeowner said she is thankful that her surrounding neighbors have been very supportive. She said they've brought her family flowers and checked on them. Still, she just wants to stop being terrorized in the neighborhood she’s called home for so long.

“It took me back. It made me want to just pack up my stuff and move.”

