Man shares story of saving victim lit on fire in Happy Valley Denny’s

Jason Pappas said he tried to keep Scott Ranstrom calm. Alive and alert after putting out the flames on the 69-year-old who was lit on fire by an attacker in a Happy Valley Denny’s last week. (KPTV)

The man accused of dousing an elderly man with gasoline at a Happy Valley Denny's and then setting him on fire faced a judge again Friday.

The judge did not go easy on 24-year-old Deshaun Swanger, keeping his bond at $500,000 and setting his trial for June.

Investigators say Swanger sat in a booth next to 69-year-old Scott Ranstrom at the restaurant on the evening of April 19 before he doused him with gas and then set him on fire.

Jason Pappas was sitting a few tables away from the attack when it happened. Pappas told FOX 12 he darted over to Ranstrom right after, tackling the 69-year-old and wrapping him up in his sweater and jacket to put out the fire.

He said he then tried to keep Ranstrom calm while waiting for medics to arrive.

“I asked him if he was okay. I asked him his name and he told me his name,” Pappas recalled. “I tried to keep him alive and alert.”

Pappas said Ranstrom is still at the hospital and unfortunately in bad shape. His family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with his recovery.

Swanger was eventually arrested at a transitional house less than half a mile from Denny’s.

Detectives also think Swanger may be the person who tried to set someone on fire at the Century Clackamas Town Center Theater days before the attack at Denny’s.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.