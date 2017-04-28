Woman guilty of DUII, manslaughter in death of Salem woman sentenced to 6 years in prison

A woman who pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree manslaughter and DUII for hitting and killing a Salem woman who was getting her mail has been sentenced to six years in prison.

Venessa Marie Gienapp, 44, reached a plea agreement last week and was sentenced in court Friday.

The crash occurred at 10:50 a.m. March 16.

Investigators said 72-year-old Sandra Hill was walking to her mailbox on the 2400 block of Fisher Road Northeast when she was hit by a 2006 Hyundai Sonata.

The driver struck the mailboxes and caused injuries to Hill initially described as critical.

Investigators said Gienapp drove away from the scene before stopping a short distance away.

The Postal Service worker who had just delivered the mail saw Hill on the ground and noticed the Hyundai stopped a block away.

The Postal Service worker suspected the car was involved in a collision with the woman on the ground, so she used her postal vehicle to block the Hyundai from leaving until officers arrived.

After conducting field sobriety tests, Gienapp was taken into custody and booked into the Marion County Jail.

Gienapp was sentenced to six years and three months in prison Friday and three years of post-prison supervision. Her license was also revoked for life.

