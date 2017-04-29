Dress for Success honors women at annual gala

Dozens of people dressed up to support a local non-profit's largest fundraiser of the year.

Dress for Success Oregon held its annual Celebrate Success gala Friday night at the Portland Art Museum.

The event features a cocktail reception, a three-course dinner, fashion show, and a live auction.

Dress for Success is a non-profit that helps women get back into the job force by giving them clothing and job support. Clients who have been helped by the group were honored and shared their stories.

Executive director Shari Dunn explained a majority of people in poverty are women and children.

“When you support a woman the way we do at Dress for Success, you support her family, you change her children's lives and you help stabilize the community,” she said. “Also our women getting and keeping jobs puts over $16 million annually into the local economy.”

The event did run into a small hiccup when a fire alarm sounded, but like the women they serve, they didn't let that stop the event.

After a brief evacuation, everyone was allowed back inside and the gala continued.

