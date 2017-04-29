One person injured in SE Portland shooting

Police are investigating a shooting in southeast Portland Friday night that sent one man to the hospital.

Officers from the Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct responded to Southeast 136th Avenue and Powell Boulevard just before 9:30 p.m.

When police and medical personnel arrived on the scene they found a man in his late teens to early-20s suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment, and police say he is expected to survive.

Early information from the investigation indicates that the suspects are two black men, one wearing a red t-shirt, who were last seen running west on Powell.

Police have closed Southeast 136th between Powell and Division Street for the ongoing investigation.

The Portland Police Bureau ask that anyone with information on this incident please call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

