Two opposing groups march in place of 82nd Avenue of Roses Parade

The 82nd of Roses Parade may have been canceled, but that didn’t stop two opposing groups from gathering at a city park then marching.

Separated by a chain link at Montavilla City Park, two opposing groups gathered preparing to march in place of the canceled parade.

A Facebook event said the march was organized by a conservative group. The group said they wanted to meet at the park and still walk the parade route after the parade was canceled because of threats against the Multnomah County Republican Party.

“When a family parade gets shut down just because people don’t agree with each other, that’s ridiculous,” said one person at the event.

Counter protestors also showed up Saturday morning.

“This is my community,” said a counter protestor. “I protect my community and so do all the other folks that came out here and that’s why they’re here.”

The gathering remained mostly peaceful, but the groups did have a confrontation. AT the park, they could be seen yelling at each other through the fence that was separating them.

Once the march kicked off down 82nd Avenue, police in riot gear tried to still keep the groups separate. They asked the two groups to walk on different sides of the sidewalk.

The two groups still collided. Police arrested 44-year-old Luis Marquez for disorderly conduct and harassment during the march.

Police said the march ended near Eastport Plaza.

Portland Police said two others were arrested at Montavilla Park. They said 19-year-old Zoe McClain was arrested for assaulting a Public Safety Officer and 23-year-old Shayne Sellers was arrested for criminal mischief and theft.

