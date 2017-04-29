Crews searching for man in Yamhill River

Crews continue to search for a Sheridan man who disappeared in the Yamhill River.

The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office and Sheridan Fire Department was called out around 1:40 Saturday morning to reports of a man in the river.

Deputies say the initial call indicated the man either jumped or fell from the bridge near South Bridge Street and Main Street.

They say 25-year-old Bryan Disabatino, was last seen floating down the river.

Crews searched overnight using thermal imaging and night vision but were unable to find Disabatino.

Saturday morning at daylight the Yamhill County Search and Rescue, along with the Sheridan Fire Department and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue because searching from the banks, river, and air.

So far they have been unable to find Disabatino.

Deputies say it appears he accidentally fell and that alcohol could have been a factor.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.