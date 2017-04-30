Gresham Police looking for hit and run driver, teen critically injured

Gresham Police are investigating a hit and run crash that left a 16-year old girl fighting for her life Friday night.

Police say they were called to the area of SE 202nd Ave. & SE Stark St. around 10:30 p.m. on a report a girl crossing the street in a lit crosswalk had been hit. They add the driver of the vehicle took off.

Saturday the family of the 16-year old identified her as Aleyda “Tiny” Perez.

Paula Rosa Perez told KPTV from OHSU that her daughter is a fighter and had a long road to recovery.

“She just remembers getting to the middle of the section,” Perez said. “She didn’t see any cars on the left side, she saw some cars on the right side and saw a bright light and that is all she remembers.”

She adds several cars had stopped for her daughter to cross the street.

“They left her out there to die,” Perez said.

Before the crash Friday night the 16-year old’s family says she was looking forward to going to prom, dress shopping and enjoying a night with friends.

“We need justice,” Perez said. "I need somebody to come to us and let us know who did this to my baby.”

As for the case, Gresham Police have little to go on. They are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact them department at 503-618-2719.

