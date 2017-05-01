May Day rally and march planned in Portland

People are expected to gather at Shemanski Park on Monday for a May Day rally and march in Portland. (KPTV)

On Monday, thousands of people across the country are expected to turn out for May Day rallies and marches. In Portland, hundreds are expected to meet in the Park Blocks in downtown.

The Portland May Day Coalition is organizing the event, which is being called “Rise Up, Resist and Unite.” According to their Facebook page, more than 2,000 people are interested in going.

People are expected to begin gathering at Shemanski Park at about noon. Organizers write they are planning a rally at 2 p.m. and then marching through the streets of downtown at 3 p.m.

Drivers and those who use public transit will likely see delays as the march winds through the city. It is expected to start at Shemanski Park and loop around the downtown core and return to the park.

Rally and march organizers posted online that they will have their own street medics and “peacekeepers” to de-escalate any tense situations.

Those gathering for May Day will be uniting for a wide variety of issues from workers’ rights to the fight against fascism.

