Pedestrian critically injured in crash in NE Portland

Police say a pedestrian was critically injured in a crash in northeast Portland Sunday evening.

Just before 10 p.m., officers responded to a report that a driver struck a pedestrian on Northeast Killingsworth Street near 75th Avenue.

Officers and medical personnel arrived on scene to find a female pedestrian suffering from traumatic injuries. She was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with officers.

Killingsworth Street will be closed in both directions for several hours while officers conduct their investigation.

