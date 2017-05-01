Police ID suspects arrested in SE Portland sandwich shop burglary

An Ohio prosecutor alleges a man stored his girlfriend's body in a freezer.More >
An Ohio prosecutor alleges a man stored his girlfriend's body in a freezer.More >
Authorities say a Virginia girl's dog stopped her from being abducted by biting a man who grabbed her.More >
Authorities say a Virginia girl's dog stopped her from being abducted by biting a man who grabbed her.More >
Wednesday marked another day of issues for TriMet, which experienced issues with its computer network again.More >
Wednesday marked another day of issues for TriMet, which experienced issues with its computer network again.More >
A 21-year-old Portland woman was arrested on multiple charges in connection with the trafficking of a minor, according to the Portland Police Bureau.More >
A 21-year-old Portland woman was arrested on multiple charges in connection with the trafficking of a minor, according to the Portland Police Bureau.More >
Witnesses said the teen seemed fidgety and anxious throughout the seven-hour flight and that by the time passengers realized the door had been opened, he was already on the ground, running.More >
Witnesses said the teen seemed fidgety and anxious throughout the seven-hour flight and that by the time passengers realized the door had been opened, he was already on the ground, running.More >
Most travelers have been frustrated by airline delays, but these passengers were fed up enough to call 911 -- and police came to help.More >
Most travelers have been frustrated by airline delays, but these passengers were fed up enough to call 911 -- and police came to help.More >
A Texas woman shot and killed an intruder during a home invasion, authorities said.More >
A Texas woman shot and killed an intruder during a home invasion, authorities said.More >
A grass fire ignited a mile north of the Abernathy Bridge Wednesday morning, and gave crews a little bit of a hard time.More >
A grass fire ignited a mile north of the Abernathy Bridge Wednesday morning, and gave crews a little bit of a hard time.More >
While people are focused on staying hydrated during the heat wave, plants will also needed a some extra care while the temperatures increase.More >
While people are focused on staying hydrated during the heat wave, plants will also needed a some extra care while the temperatures increase.More >
A 22-year-old man accused of stealing a Portland Fire & Rescue van early Wednesday morning was arrested by police.More >
A 22-year-old man accused of stealing a Portland Fire & Rescue van early Wednesday morning was arrested by police.More >