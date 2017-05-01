Police ID suspects arrested in SE Portland sandwich shop burglary

The Portland Police Bureau has identified the two suspects taken into custody early Monday after police said they were involved in a burglary at a southeast Portland sandwich shop.

Police said an alarm was activated around 2:30 a.m. at the Best Baguette in the 8300 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard.

The burglary suspects had fled the scene when police arrived. Employees were able to give officers descriptions of the suspects.

Officers found two men matching the descriptions of the suspects standing at Southeast 82nd Avenue and Powell Boulevard at 3:22 a.m. Both were taken into custody without incident.

Police identified the two men as 44-year-old Ly Quang Tran and 43-year-old Hieu Van Duong. The two were booked into the Multnomah County Jail on two charges each of second-degree burglary.

Investigators said the sandwich shop has been the target of two other burglaries in the last few days. Police are unsure if all three incidents are connected.

Only on 12: Cops nab suspects this morning after sandwich shop is hit for third time in just over a week. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/8n1utAVcJ0 — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) May 1, 2017

