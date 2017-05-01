Crews to begin repair project to underside of Burnside Bridge

The Burnside Bridge will be getting some much-needed repairs as crews are set to begin working to repair the underside of the bridge.

Multnomah County officials said the bridge repairs near the Skidmore Fountain MAX station are scheduled to begin May 1.

The MAX station is currently closed due to the repairs being made during TriMet’s Morrison-Yamhill MAX Improvement project. That project is set to end May 20.

Multnomah County crews said they plan to repair the cracks and breaks in the concrete under the bridge located near the MAX station.

Pedestrians will still have access to First Avenue.

Officials said the bridge work is part of the Burnside Bridge Maintenance Project which includes structural, mechanical, electrical and surface repairs.

Crews will focus on repairs below the bridge’s deck until November once the Morrison Bridge deck project is finished. Crews will then begin work on the bridge deck and sidewalks.

The project is scheduled to end in November 2019. For more information, visit MultCo.US/Bridges.

