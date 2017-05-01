On the Go with Joe at Slick’s Big Time BBQ - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Slick’s Big Time BBQ

Posted: Updated:
WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) -

Joe V. was in Wilsonville ringing in May as National Barbeque Month at Slick’s Big Time BBQ.

Founders Dan and Barbi Slick have been grilling up delicious meats in the Portland area for about 10 years.

Restaurant guests can enjoy everything from pork and beef plates to chicken and turkey creations. The restaurant also has gluten-free menu options.  

Slick’s Big Time BBQ is located at 9425 SW Commerce Circle in Wilsonville. Learn more at SlicksBigTimeBBQ.com

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.