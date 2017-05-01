On the Go with Joe at Slick’s Big Time BBQ

Joe V. was in Wilsonville ringing in May as National Barbeque Month at Slick’s Big Time BBQ.

Founders Dan and Barbi Slick have been grilling up delicious meats in the Portland area for about 10 years.

Restaurant guests can enjoy everything from pork and beef plates to chicken and turkey creations. The restaurant also has gluten-free menu options.

Now this is a mouthful! Celebrating #nationalbbqmonth with brisket, ribs & more @SLICKSbigtimeq Learn how to 'cue like a pro today on GDO! pic.twitter.com/LYgLjwEhk2 — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) May 1, 2017

Slick’s Big Time BBQ is located at 9425 SW Commerce Circle in Wilsonville. Learn more at SlicksBigTimeBBQ.com.

