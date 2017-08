Have you eliminated dairy from your diet, but missing topping your pasta with a little Parmesan?

MORE’s healthy eating expert Monica Metz cooks up a delicious plant-based Parm that is the perfect substitute for your cheese craving.

The mixture can be sprinkled on top of popcorn, pasta, zucchini noodles, salads and soups.

Learn more at MonicaMetz.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.