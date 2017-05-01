Coos Bay woman, two dogs die in Hwy 101 crash; child seriously i - KPTV - FOX 12

Coos Bay woman, two dogs die in Hwy 101 crash; child seriously injured

A Coos Bay woman and two dogs died in a Highway 101 crash that also seriously injured a child.

Emergency crews responded to Milepost 222, about 13 miles north of North Bend, at 3:20 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators said Susan Katherine Mullens, 54, drove a 1998 Dodge van off the roadway and into a tree. It's not known what caused her to drive off the highway.

Mullens was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a seat belt, according to police.

A child who was a passenger in the car was not wearing a seat belt, according to troopers, and was seriously injured in the crash. The child was taken to the hospital for treatment.

There were three dogs in the van. Police said two of the dogs died, while the third dog was taken to a veterinary hospital in Reedsport for treatment.

Oregon State Police troopers were assisted at the scene by the Coos County Sheriff's Office, Hauser Fire Department, Lakeside Fire Department, Lower Umpqua Ambulance, Coos Bay Police Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

