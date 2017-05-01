Protesters gather for May Day rallies at PSU

May Day protests and demonstrations are taking place in Portland and across the country Monday.

A rally started at Portland State University at noon, the first of a few rallies and marches expected in downtown Portland.

The group gathering at PSU is a mix of students, labor unions and other groups including the International Socialist Organization, the Association of African Students and the Muslim Students Association.

Traditionally May Day is about workers’ rights, but this year the protests will also be aimed at some of the policies of the Trump presidency.

“The assaults on immigrant workers are really significant the last few months, and we've seen people who have legal documentation, the Deferred Action for Child Arrivals, being kidnapped snatched up by ICE and actually deported,” rally organizer Jamie Partridge said. “This affects thousands of students at Portland state University.”

The Trump administration has said only law-breaking immigrants living in the U.S. illegally will be deported. Administration officials have not said whether it will keep the Obama-era DACA program for children who were brought to this country illegally by their parents.

The theme of the PSU rally is “No Ban, No Wall, No Deportations.” The group is scheduled to rally for about an hour and then march down a few blocks to Shemanski Park, where they will join with others for a 2 p.m. rally called "All Power to the People: Rise Up, Resist, Unite" organized by the Portland May Day Coalition.

After that rally, there will be a march through downtown Portland. There could be as many as a couple of thousand people participating in that march, which should start about 3 p.m. and run from the south park blocks down Broadway to Burnside before turning back and returning to Shemanski Park around 5 p.m.

Last year, May Day rallies in Portland were peaceful and no march was held. With the events planned for this year, the Portland Police Bureau already had officers in the planned rally areas by midday, ready for whatever could happen.

Embedded with police crowd control teams will be Portland Fire and Rescue medics who can help immediately if anyone is hurt.

