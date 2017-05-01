Law enforcement sweep leads to eight arrests on Oregon coast

A law enforcement sweep led to eight arrests on the Oregon coast.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in last week's "community impact crime sweep" in Lincoln City and Otis.

Officers from Newport, Lincoln City, Toledo and Lincoln County Parole and Probation joined Lincoln County deputies and Oregon State Police troopers in the one-day operation Thursday.

Beginning at 5:30 p.m., officers spent seven hours stopping vehicles, conducting interdiction stops, completing field interviews, searching for wanted suspects and disrupting criminal behavior in Lincoln City and Otis, according to police.

Officers concentrated on neighborhoods where recent complaints had been made regarding drug trafficking and other crimes.

During the operation, 15 officers made eight arrests on charges including failure to register as a sex offender, possession of a controlled substance, hindering prosecution, parole violation and outstanding warrants.

In all, officers conducted 15 field interviews, made five bar checks, knocked on the doors of 16 homes, conducted 11 consent searches and made multiple traffic stops.

Many of the investigations are ongoing and police said additional charges are expected.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.