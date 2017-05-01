Man accused of burglary, rape arrested on E. Burnside MAX platform

A man accused of breaking into a home and sexually assaulting a young woman was arrested after being held down on an East Burnside MAX platform, according to police.

Officers responded to 122nd Avenue and East Burnside Street at 7:13 p.m. Sunday.

Police said two men were holding down a suspect after a report of a theft or burglary.

Officers arrived and took the suspect, 29-year-old Sean Leon Lacy Jr., into custody. Investigators said Lacy had broken into a nearby home and sexually assaulted a female victim.

Detectives did not release the age of the victim, saying only that she is a "young woman."

Police said due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, no additional information would be released.

Lacy was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges including first-degree kidnapping, first-degree rape and first-degree burglary.

Anyone with information about Lacy is asked to contact Detective Jason Christensen at 503-823-0894 or jchristensen@portlandoregon.gov.

Resources and information for women and victims of sexual assault are available at: portlandonline.com/police/womenstrength and calltosafety.org.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.