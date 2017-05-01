Police: Serial car prowlers swallowed drugs after arrest, taken to hospital before jail

A pair of serial car prowlers swallowed drugs after their arrest and had to be taken to the hospital for treatment before being booked into jail, according to police.

Macknell Christopher Jones, 31, and Nicole Marie Moen, 26, were booked into the Multnomah County Jail on Saturday night on dozens of charges including possession of meth, criminal mischief and theft.

Among other charges, Jones and Moen were indicted by a grand jury in connection with a car prowl on March 11 in the Lloyd District. Police said the pair broke into a team vehicle for the South Salem High School girls basketball team and stole several items.

"The Portland Police Bureau would like to remind community members to keep the interior of their vehicles 'showroom' clean. Community members are advised never to leave valuables, including bags, purses, wallets, briefcases, laptops, tablets, cell phones, loose change or anything that may appear valuable to a thief in plain view," according to a statement from police.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.