Medical examiner IDs man found shot, killed inside Brush Prairie shed

A body was found inside a shed in Brush Prairie last week. (KPTV)

The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man who was found shot and killed inside a Brush Prairie shed.

Deputies responded to reports of a body in a shed on the 15200 block of Northeast 172nd Avenue on April 27.

Investigators determined the man did not live in the home associated with the shed. His death was initially believed to be a homicide, which was confirmed as the manner of death by the medical examiner Monday.

The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office reported Monday that Raymond C. Brandon, 34, died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

No further information was released Monday about the investigation.

