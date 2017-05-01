Hundreds take part in Salem's May Day march

The May Day march in Salem brought hundreds out Monday afternoon as people took the streets in support of immigrants.

People gathered on the capital steps, listening to music and a handful of speakers.

“I want you to know that my support for you is unwavering,” said Governor Kate Brown from the podium.

An immigrants rights group helped put on the event. They told Fox 12 this year’s gathering is meant to challenge President Donald Trump’s deportation order.

They said they were also taking a stand against the increase of immigration and customs enforcement across Oregon.

“It’s important to stay united in support of immigrant rights,” said Andrea Williams, Causa Executive Director. “In support of immigrant families who are an integral part of our community, our economy and our culture.”

Most people who showed up to the event agreed.

“There are people of all different statuses all in the same family and those families are just being torn apart right now,” said Barbara Ray.

A small group of Trump supporters also showed up Monday, standing on the opposite side of the crowds.

“We’re fine with immigration, but we want it to be legal immigration,” said one man with the group. “Anyone is welcome to come here from the legal process, that’s what we’re fine with.”

