Small furnace fire leads to evacuation of Wilsonville manufacturing business

A small furnace explosion led to the evacuation of a manufacturing business in Wilsonville.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to the 10000 block of Southwest Commerce Circle at 4 p.m. Monday.

Employees of a die casting and metal injection molding company reported a small explosion in a hydrogen operated furnace, which is used in their manufacturing process.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and confirmed that all employees had safely evacuated and the fire was contained to the furnace.

While the fire did not spread, a piece of ventilation pipe for the furnace was blown from the roof area and landed near an adjacent business. The other business did not sustain any damage.

There were no injuries reported and a damage estimate was not immediately available. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

