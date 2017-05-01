Vancouver police need help identifying man accused of voyeurism

Vancouver police is asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of voyeurism.

Police said on April 22, a man entered the women's locker room at the Firstenburg Community Center, located at 700 Northeast 136th Avenue, and pulled a towel off a woman who was changing her clothes. The suspect then fled the area on foot.

According to police, the woman said before the incident she had seen the man standing in the hallway holding a cell phone and believed he also had the cell phone in his hand when he was inside the locker room.

FOX 12 spoke with one member of the Firstenburg Community Center who says she goes there on and off and doesn't understand how he could have gotten past security.

"You have to show your ID and you have to ring it in and there's usually somebody there standing," said Lisa Lowry. "We have regulars here and I have never seen anybody like that."

The suspect is described as Asian, 18 to 20 years old, short orange-colored hair with long swoopy bangs, and last seen wearing a black sweatshirts.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department Tip Line at (360) 487-7399.

Anyone who may have experienced a similar incident and did not make a report is asked to call 911 and make a police report.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.