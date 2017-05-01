Fish and Wildlife officers say the public is key to catching illegal hunters

A couple upset over a $125 fee from their wedding photographer now has a much bigger bill to pay. A jury decided the couple defamed Andrea Polito through a campaign of falsehoods on social media and interviews and awarded her more than $1 million in damages.More >
A couple upset over a $125 fee from their wedding photographer now has a much bigger bill to pay. A jury decided the couple defamed Andrea Polito through a campaign of falsehoods on social media and interviews and awarded her more than $1 million in damages.More >
A man was arrested in the Home Depot parking lot at Mall 205 with 20 kilos of methamphetamine and 4 kilos of heroin, according to the Clackamas County Interagency Task Force.More >
Crews have recovered the body of a missing swimmer near Sauvie Island.More >
An animated short film about an adolescent gay couple has gone viral, roughly 8 million views on YouTube in just two days.More >
An active butane hash oil lab was found with 216 pounds of marijuana and 30 ounces of finished oil, as well as methamphetamine, cocaine and psilocybin mushrooms, according to deputies.More >
An Ohio prosecutor alleges a man stored his girlfriend's body in a freezer.More >
A DUII suspect hit two young children who were playing on a Salem sidewalk and attempted to drive away before being stopped by witnesses, according to police.More >
Witnesses said the teen seemed fidgety and anxious throughout the seven-hour flight and that by the time passengers realized the door had been opened, he was already on the ground, running.More >
Multiple agencies across Oregon and Southwest Washington have issued burn bans due to extremely hot and dry weather.More >
Police officers in Gresham are searching for a driver who they believe hit a man walking on a sidewalk Tuesday night before continuing back on the road.More >