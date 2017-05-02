25 people arrested during May Day riot in downtown Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

25 people arrested during May Day riot in downtown Portland

Mug shots of rioters arrested during Monday's May Day event in downtown Portland. (Courtesy: Portland Police Bureau) Mug shots of rioters arrested during Monday's May Day event in downtown Portland. (Courtesy: Portland Police Bureau)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Portland police arrested 25 people during the May Day riot in downtown Portland Monday afternoon.

The May Day march started off around noon with a peaceful rally organized by the Portland May Day Coalition, followed by a march at 3:30 p.m.

Police reported that rocks were thrown at officers around 4 p.m., and then incidents between police and protesters started to escalate.

The PPB suggested that the permitted marchers separate from the “anarchist” group performing acts of vandalism. 

Just before 4:30 p.m., PPB canceled the May Day march permit, citing actions by anarchists. Marchers were asked to leave the streets or be subject to arrest.

Police continued to clash with anarchists, reporting that anarchists started a fire near Southwest 3rd Avenue and Morrison Street and that they had thrown incendiary devices including fireworks and Molotov cocktails at police.

Due to the actions of anarchists, which included random acts of vandalism to downtown businesses, cars, and public and private property, police said the event had turned into a riot. Riot police responded to the scene and arrests were made.

Many of the arrests were made in the area of City Hall.

Twenty-two adults were arrested during the riot:

  • 21-year-old Ayden Michael Foster-Wysocki -- Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree 
  • 18-year-old Madhab Pulle -- Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree 
  • 37-year-old Tyler Hans Larsen -- Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree 
  • 44-year-old Luis Marquez -- Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree 
  • 20-year-old Grahme Meneses -- Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree 
  • 22-year-old Jace Anthony Willis -- Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree 
  • 42-year-old Corey Daniel Joe -- Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree and Assaulting a Police Officer 
  • 19-year-old Brianna Borgen -- Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree 
  • 34-year-old Rachel Visco -- Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree 
  • 33-year-old Phoebe Loomis -- Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree 
  • 19-year-old Michell Korin Myers -- Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree 
  • 22-year-old Rylie Wolff -- Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree 
  • 35-year-old Lucy Elizabeth Smith -- Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree 
  • 38-year-old Glenn Allen Silbersdorff -- Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree 
  • 28-year-old Christopher Fellini -- Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree 
  • 24-year-old Frank Martinez -- Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree and Resist Arrest 
  • 28-year-old Ian Lawrence Henderson -- Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree 
  • 20-year-old Javier Ivan Reyes -- Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree 
  • 34-year-old Dan Edward Wright -- Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree 
  • 29-year-old Jeff Richard Singer -- Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree and Interfering with a Peace Officer 
  • 24-year-old Taylor James Evans -- Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree and Interfering with a Peace Officer 
  • 26-year-old John Barton Elliott -- Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree 

Three juveniles, two 17-year-old girls and a 14-year-old boy, were also arrested during the riot. They were released to a parent.

Police said all adults received a traffic citation for failing to obey a police officer.

According to PPB, officers seized a small, concealable slingshot from one suspect containing various materials for ammunition.

