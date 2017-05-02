Downtown Portland businesses left to repair damages after May Day riot

After an evening of May Day riots, Portland business owners Tuesday are faced with the tough job of cleaning up and repairing the damages left by the protesters.

The May Day march began as a peaceful rally around 3:30 p.m. Monday in downtown Portland. By 4:30 p.m. the Portland Police Bureau had canceled the May Day march permit, citing actions made by an “anarchist” group.

Rocks were thrown at officers and a fire was reported to have been started by anarchists near Southwest 3rd Avenue and Morrison Street. Police said incendiary devices like fireworks and Molotov cocktails were also thrown at officers.

Windows were smashed and buildings and cars were vandalized as protesters moved through the streets downtown.

Target employees at Southwest 10th Avenue and Morrison Street said they were forced to close their store and evacuate customers after rioters smashed the store’s windows and threw a flare into the store.

Owners of Brooks Brothers located next to Target will also have to replace their smashed windows.

Despite the damage, Target officials said the store will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Some tasked with cleaning up the mess left by rioters said they understand everyone has the right to voice their opinions, but some tend to drown out others.

“Portlanders are willing to come out and share their voices and there are always going to be a few that sort of ruin it in a way for everyone else and that is too bad,” said local Jason Tinsley.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler released a statement Tuesday morning regarding Monday's demonstrations. Wheeler wrote that although the city respects peaceful protests, it does not condone acts of violence and vandalism.

Police said 25 people were arrested after Monday’s riot. Most were cited and then released to appear in court on May 15. A few remain in custody on riot charges or have parole holds and will appear in court Tuesday.

