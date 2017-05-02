At least one injured in overnight two-car crash in SE Portland

A two-car crash forced police to shut down a southeast Portland street for hours Monday night.

Portland police responded to the incident in the 2400 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard just before 11 p.m.

Officers said at least one person suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Powell was closed from Southeast 22nd Avenue to 26th Avenue while police investigated the crash.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

