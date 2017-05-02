On the Go with Joe at Club Pilates Progress Ridge

Saturday is National Pilates Day and Joe V. was getting into the spirit at Club Pilates Progress Ridge in Beaverton.

The Pilates studio will be holding an event on National Pilates Day where guests can visit a speak with vendors and learn a variety of exercises from the experts.

Club Pilates Progress Ridge is located at 12305 SW Horizon Blvd. in Beaverton.

