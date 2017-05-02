Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon – Tuesday, May 2

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Tuesday, May 2:

A local vineyard is hosting an event that mixes fine wine and fashion together. Stoller Family Estate will be holding a fashion show and charity event called Wine About Fashion on May 4. Guests can enjoy beautiful displays of fashions and trends all while sipping delicious wines from the vineyard. Twenty percent of the wine proceeds will benefit the Pacific Northwest chapter of Girls Inc. Learn more at StollerFamilyEstate.com.

Four-time winner of the hit Food Network show “Cupcake Wars” Kyra Bussanich has a delicious bakery in the Portland area. Kyra’s Bake Shop is located on A avenue in Lake Oswego. She specializes in gluten- free scones, cupcakes, wedding cakes and pastries. Learn more at KyrasBakeShop.com. You can also donate to Bussanich's Man & Woman of the Year fundraising page at MWOY.org.

