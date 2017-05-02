Portland among top safest cycling cities in US

Good news Rose City bikers! The city of Portland is among one of the top safest cities for cyclists in the United States, according to Bicycling magazine.

The magazine recently released their list of the top 13 safest cycling cities.

The cities were chosen based on their low cyclist fatality rates as well as their efforts to create safe environments and programs for local bikers, according to a Bicycling magazine spokesperson.

The list of cities is not ranked and includes other Pacific Northwest cities like Bellingham, Washington and Eugene, Oregon.

Click here to see the full list.

Portland adopted the Vision Zero traffic safety plan in 2015 in an effort to eliminate traffic-related fatalities and injuries within the next decade. The city has 86 miles of streets that prioritize cyclists with another nine more miles planned to be added in 2017, per Bicycling magazine.

Portland also holds a top-three ranking in the magazine's Best Bike Cities list.

