‘Trials of Apollo’ author Rick Riordan talks book two of series - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

‘Trials of Apollo’ author Rick Riordan talks book two of series

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) -

Author Rick Riordan is the man behind the hit book series “Percy Jackson and the Olympians.”

The New York Time’s Bestselling author now has a new series called “The Trials of Apollo.”

It is the story of the god Apollo who has been turned into a mortal New York teenager, a punishment bestowed on him by his father Zeus.

Riordan spoke to MORE this morning the second novel of the series “The Dark Prophecy.” The new book is available now. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.