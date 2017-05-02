‘Trials of Apollo’ author Rick Riordan talks book two of series

Author Rick Riordan is the man behind the hit book series “Percy Jackson and the Olympians.”

The New York Time’s Bestselling author now has a new series called “The Trials of Apollo.”

It is the story of the god Apollo who has been turned into a mortal New York teenager, a punishment bestowed on him by his father Zeus.

Riordan spoke to MORE this morning the second novel of the series “The Dark Prophecy.” The new book is available now.

