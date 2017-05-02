Stoller Family Estate combines wine and fashion with charity event

A local vineyard is hosting an event that mixes fine wine and fashion together.

Stoller Family Estate will be holding a fashion show and charity event called Wine About Fashion on May 4. Guests can enjoy beautiful displays of fashions and trends all while sipping delicious wines from the vineyard.

Twenty percent of the wine proceeds will benefit the Pacific Northwest chapter of Girls Inc.

Learn more at StollerFamilyEstate.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.