Police seeking victims, witnesses of reckless driver on I-5 in A - KPTV - FOX 12

Police seeking victims, witnesses of reckless driver on I-5 in Albany area

Posted: Updated:
KPTV file image KPTV file image
ALBANY, OR (KPTV) -

Police are looking to talk to any victims or witnesses of a reckless driver on Interstate 5 in the Albany area.

At around 8:30 p.m. Monday, the driver of a black Chevy Silverado was speeding in the northbound lanes.

Police said the driver forced at least two cars off the roadway due to reckless driving.

Anyone with information about the suspect or this investigation is asked to contact the Oregon State Police patrol office in Albany at 541-967-2026.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.