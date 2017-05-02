Police seeking victims, witnesses of reckless driver on I-5 in Albany area

A couple upset over a $125 fee from their wedding photographer now has a much bigger bill to pay. A jury decided the couple defamed Andrea Polito through a campaign of falsehoods on social media and interviews and awarded her more than $1 million in damages.More >
Oregon State Police have released the identity of the 18-year-old man who drowned near Sauvie Island Wednesday.
Three people were killed and three others injured in a crash on Highway 20 in Lincoln County on Wednesday.
A man was arrested in the Home Depot parking lot at Mall 205 with 20 kilos of methamphetamine and 4 kilos of heroin, according to the Clackamas County Interagency Task Force.
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.
A Salem man running an unlicensed daycare in his home is facing charges including first-degree sex abuse involving a child, according to deputies.
Crews have recovered the body of a missing swimmer near Sauvie Island.
An active butane hash oil lab was found with 216 pounds of marijuana and 30 ounces of finished oil, as well as methamphetamine, cocaine and psilocybin mushrooms, according to deputies.
An animated short film about an adolescent gay couple has gone viral, roughly 8 million views on YouTube in just two days.
A male victim of a shooting in southeast Portland was transported to a hospital early Thursday morning.
