Police seeking victims, witnesses of reckless driver on I-5 in Albany area

Police are looking to talk to any victims or witnesses of a reckless driver on Interstate 5 in the Albany area.

At around 8:30 p.m. Monday, the driver of a black Chevy Silverado was speeding in the northbound lanes.

Police said the driver forced at least two cars off the roadway due to reckless driving.

Anyone with information about the suspect or this investigation is asked to contact the Oregon State Police patrol office in Albany at 541-967-2026.

