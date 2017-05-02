Damian Lillard earns Magic Johnson Award for work on and off the court

The Professional Basketball Writers Association has honored Blazers guard Damian Lillard with the Magic Johnson Award for the 2016-2017 season.

The award is given to the player who "best combines excellence on the basketball court with cooperation and dignity in dealing with the media and the public."

"I take pride in establishing a professional and respectful rapport with the media, so it's an honor to be recognized by the PBWA and follow in the footsteps of NBA greats like Magic Johnson," Lillard said.

Lillard was the sixth-leading scorer in the NBA for the season, averaging a career high 27 points to go with nearly five rebounds and six assists.

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors won the award last year. Former Blazers guard Brandon Roy earned the honor in 2009.

The Professional Basketball Writers Association is composed of more than 200 writers and editors who cover the NBA on a regular basis for newspapers, online outlets and magazines.

