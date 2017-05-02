Gun bill intended to prevent suicide moves forward in Oregon

People considered at risk of suicide could have their guns taken away under a bill approved by the Oregon Senate.

The bill allows someone to seek an "extreme risk protection order" in court for an immediate family member who they believe is a suicide risk. Police could also seek such an order.

If a judge grants the order, the person would have to surrender his or her guns.

The bill approved 17-11 Monday now goes to the House. The bill was co-sponsored by Republican Sen. Brian Boquist, an Army veteran whose stepson killed himself last year.

Every other Republican voted against the bill.

In Oregon, suicides-by-firearms far outnumber homicides committed with guns. In 2015, nearly 80 percent of gun deaths were suicides.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.