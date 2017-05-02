Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians announces plan to build inter-tribal casino in Salem

The Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians announced plans to build an inter-tribal casino and hotel in Salem.

The 140,000-square-foot facility will bring in an estimated $185 million in gross revenue in its first year, while employing 1,500 full-time workers, according to the tribe.

It is scheduled to open in 2021 on the Confederated Tribe of Siletz Indian's reservation property located off of Interstate 5, Exit 268.

It would be Oregon's first inter-tribal casino.

According to the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians, other tribes from around Oregon will have the opportunity to join in the project. No other tribes were immediately announced as being involved in the not-yet-named casino project.

State and local governments will receive 25 percent of the net gaming revenue, with the remaining funds shared by the participating tribes.

The announcement comes on the heels of the grand opening of the Ilani Casino Resort in Ridgefield, Washington.

Ilani is a massive 370,000-square-foot, $510 million complex owned by the Cowlitz Indian Tribe. It opened to huge crowds last week.

The Siletz Tribe reported that Ilani is expected to generate $427 million in revenue this year, "largely from Oregon residents."

"As a Tribal community, we have a responsibility to preserve and grow jobs and revenue in Oregon," said Dee Pigsley, Chairman of the Siletz Tribal Council. "These funds directly support family wage jobs and healthcare, education, environmental, housing and transportation programs throughout the state."

The Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians owns the Chinook Winds Casino Resort in Lincoln City.

